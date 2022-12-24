United States.- In the month of December, in general, schools and companies make dynamics for students and workers to give things to each other, which is why a video in which a young woman has gone viral on social networks teacher announces that she received a rapid test for Covid-19 as a Christmas present from the school where you work.

As December arrives, in addition to the posadas and on the 24th and 25th, people are looking forward to the famous gift exchanges, as well as the delivery of Christmas bonuses. However, as happens every year, not a few are dissatisfied with what they receive. Such was the case of the protagonist of the following viral history.

It was through the TikTok social network where a netizen posted a video showing how she ended up receiving a rapid test to detect Covid-19 as a Christmas gift from the academic institution where she works.

I’m confused, is this a joke? I got my Christmas present from school and it’s literally a rapid test for COVID,” the teacher complained.

According to what can be seen in the viral clip, the school where he works decided to give him a diagnostic test for SARS-CoV-2 as a December 25 bonus.

“This is my Christmas bonus,” mentioned the tiktoker looking at the camera surprised and not knowing if she should laugh or cry in such a situation.

As expected, the video uploaded to the TikTok social network became popular in a very short time, managing to gather more than 185 thousand views so far, as well as more than 18 thousand “likes” and hundreds of comments.

In the comment box, netizens did not miss the opportunity to leave their best memes and jokes about the situation the teacher went through, while there were those who shared their experiences with Christmas gifts.

“I thought a $5 gift card was a bad thing. I’m sorry,” commented a user on the Chinese virtual platform.