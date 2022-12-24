Until March 31, more than 600 products, including medicines, food and inputs to combat the covid-19 pandemic, will continue to pay less to enter the country. The Executive Management Committee (Gecex) of the Foreign Trade Chamber (Camex) extended, for three months, the special tariffs for these types of products.

In a note, the Ministry of Economy informed that the decisions are aimed at ensuring that the elected government has adequate time to assess the size and impact of the measures and decide on the convenience of maintaining external tariffs. According to the folder, the decisions were taken on a temporary and exceptional basis, due to the pandemic, the international shortage of inputs and the global rise in food prices.

The decision came out on Monday (19), but was only released tonight (23) by the Ministry of Economy. Camex also extended until the end of March the reduction to zero of the Import Tax on ethanol and foods such as beef, chicken, coffee, wheat, corn, wheat flour, soy oil, crackers and biscuits, pasta , sugar.

Inscribed on the List of Exceptions to the Common External Tariff of Mercosur (Letec), these products currently enter Brazil without import tariff. The zero rate will be valid until January 31st for ethanol and March 31st for other items.

The list of products that will continue with the special rates can be checked here🇧🇷

Chaired by the Ministry of Economy and composed of representatives of the Presidency of the Republic and the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Agriculture, Livestock and Supply, Gecex is the collegiate executive nucleus of the Foreign Trade Chamber (Camex). Among the attributions of Gecex/Camex are the definition of import and export tax rates, the establishment of trade defense measures and the internalization of rules of origin for trade agreements.