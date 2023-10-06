The possible merger between cycling teamss Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step It will not be carried out as reported today by the Dutch newspaper Sporza and the Belgian Het Laatste Nieuws, which states that the decision has already been communicated to the players.

The Flemish newspaper points out that the Soudal Quick Step, training of the Czech businessman Zdenek Bakala directed by the Belgian Patrick Lefevereand Jumbo-Visma, a team led by the Dutchman Richard Pluggehave abandoned merger talks.

Why not?

Teams have been unable, among other things, to meet the October 16 deadline to specify their plans, as the International Cycling Union (UCI) will announce on the 19th the teams that will be licensed until 2025.

The Dutch portal WielerFiets, which two weeks ago advanced the news of the possible merger, also publishes that the operation will not be completed, which is born from the desire of the Dutch supermarkets Jumbo not to continue sponsoring the team beyond 2024 and to withdraw. sooner if another company replaces them.

The possible merger, which would bring together two of the five best teams in the peloton and would have to be approved by the UCI, has revolutionized the world of cycling as it could mean that the team includes in its ranks a team made up of cyclists of the caliber of Primoz Roglic, Jonas Vingegaard, Stepp Kuss, Wout Van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Julian Alaphilippe, Kasper Asgreen or Fabio Jakobsen.



Roglic, however, has meanwhile announced that he has signed as the new cyclist of the Bora-Hansgrohe. In parallel, the Dutch newspaper AD reports that the American distribution giant Amazon, which last week had announced itself as one of the new sponsors of the future Jumbo-Visma, will not join the team either.

The Dutch supermarkets Jumbo still want to withdraw from the sponsorship, but the most likely option now is for one of the team’s secondary brands to assume greater relevance, adds AD, which points to the bicycle manufacturer PON.

