Among New Year’s resolutions, traveling is also one of the most common. And those of us who enjoy getting to know other places never stop thinking about what our next adventure will be. On many occasions, we look for the best destinations from Spain in terms of quality and price, but on other occasions, we dream of making a long distance trip.
It is not always easy to enjoy one of these dream adventures, so the year we set out to do it and finally achieved it is a goal achieved. But,what is considered a long distance trip so that they are not so feasible to carry it out? We refer to this modality when it involves a flight of at least eight hours (in which you have to sleep on the plane!). In addition, they usually require more days to visit and, as much as we like the destination, we only usually enjoy it once in a lifetime.
Exotic destinations on other continents are often part of this category, but they are not the only ones. What is clear is that the investment of time and money is not always possible. However, this 2025 you will be able to fulfill one of your dreams: below these lines we select best long distance trips this year from x euros.
Singapore and Indonesia in 12 days
Indonesia and Singapore They are two of the most sought-after exotic destinations for this type of trip. Its different cultural life, its natural wonders and its amazing temples are several of the reasons to visit them. Both are found in a joint package that can be purchased at Logitravel from 1,695 euros. But what does it include?
- Duration: 12 days, with stay on the beach.
- Flights included: Yeah
- Transfers: Yeah
- Regime: 3 breakfasts and 3 lunches included
- Guides: Spanish speaking locals
- Destinations visited: Singapore, Bali, Lovina, Candidasa, Ubud
South Africa with safari in Kruger National Park
Africa is another of the dream countries. Although getaways to Morocco and, specifically, Marrakech, are a classic from Spain, many want to discover further afield. At Destinia they have prepared a package to discover South Africa including safari in Kruger National Parkfrom 1,306 euros.
- Duration: 7 days
- Flights included: Yeah
- Transfers: Yeah
- Regime: 6 breakfasts and 2 dinners included
- Tickets: according to itinerary
- Destinations visited: Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Mpumalanga
Japan at your leisure
The fashionable destination now is Japan and we are not surprised given the attractions of the Land of the Rising Sun. Among the typical visits we find Osaka, Kyoto and Tokyo and those are, precisely, the stops it includes the Logitravel circuit from 1,052 euros in which they leave the traveler total freedom to organize their excursions and visits as they see fit.
- Duration: 10 days
- Flights included: Yeah
- Transfers: just some
- Destinations visited: Osaka, Kyoto and Tokyo.
Peru in 12 days
Crossing the pond can take us to places as incredible as the Andean Wonders of Colca, Titicaca, Machupicchu and Ausangatesome destinations that Evaneos has joined in a program with local guides from 1,850 euros. In fact, their travel philosophy is unique, since, in addition to personalizing the stay, we will be accompanied by those who know the territory best.
- Duration: 12 days
- Flights included: international, no
- Transfers: Yeah
- Regime: breakfast and some meals mentioned in the program
- Tickets: according to itinerary
- Guides: Spanish-speaking locals
- Destinations visited: Colca, Titicaca, Machupicchu and Ausangate
The classic Egypt
Although it is not considered a long-distance trip as such, being a dream destination it deserves to be on this list. More if we take advantage of the Viajes El Corte Inglés offer to visit it from 599 euros. The program Legends of the Nile It takes us to discover the key points of this monumental country.
- Duration: 8 days
- Flights included: Yeah
- Transfers: Yeah
- Regime: full Nile cruise and bed and breakfast in Cairo
- Tickets: Yeah
- Guides: Spanish speaking
- Destinations visited: Aswan, Kom Ombo, Edfu, Esna, Luxor, Cairo, Giza
