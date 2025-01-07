Among New Year’s resolutions, traveling is also one of the most common. And those of us who enjoy getting to know other places never stop thinking about what our next adventure will be. On many occasions, we look for the best destinations from Spain in terms of quality and price, but on other occasions, we dream of making a long distance trip.

It is not always easy to enjoy one of these dream adventures, so the year we set out to do it and finally achieved it is a goal achieved. But,what is considered a long distance trip so that they are not so feasible to carry it out? We refer to this modality when it involves a flight of at least eight hours (in which you have to sleep on the plane!). In addition, they usually require more days to visit and, as much as we like the destination, we only usually enjoy it once in a lifetime.

Exotic destinations on other continents are often part of this category, but they are not the only ones. What is clear is that the investment of time and money is not always possible. However, this 2025 you will be able to fulfill one of your dreams: below these lines we select best long distance trips this year from x euros.

Singapore and Indonesia in 12 days

Image of Tegallalang, Bali. Unsplash

Indonesia and Singapore They are two of the most sought-after exotic destinations for this type of trip. Its different cultural life, its natural wonders and its amazing temples are several of the reasons to visit them. Both are found in a joint package that can be purchased at Logitravel from 1,695 euros. But what does it include?

Duration : 12 days, with stay on the beach.

: 12 days, with stay on the beach. Flights included : Yeah

: Yeah Transfers : Yeah

: Yeah Regime : 3 breakfasts and 3 lunches included

: 3 breakfasts and 3 lunches included Guides: Spanish speaking locals

Spanish speaking locals Destinations visited: Singapore, Bali, Lovina, Candidasa, Ubud

South Africa with safari in Kruger National Park

Elephants in Kruger National Park. CORREIA Patrice

Africa is another of the dream countries. Although getaways to Morocco and, specifically, Marrakech, are a classic from Spain, many want to discover further afield. At Destinia they have prepared a package to discover South Africa including safari in Kruger National Parkfrom 1,306 euros.

Duration : 7 days

: 7 days Flights included : Yeah

: Yeah Transfers : Yeah

: Yeah Regime: 6 breakfasts and 2 dinners included

6 breakfasts and 2 dinners included Tickets : according to itinerary

: according to itinerary Destinations visited: Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Mpumalanga

Japan at your leisure

Japan is one of the most desired destinations in the world. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The fashionable destination now is Japan and we are not surprised given the attractions of the Land of the Rising Sun. Among the typical visits we find Osaka, Kyoto and Tokyo and those are, precisely, the stops it includes the Logitravel circuit from 1,052 euros in which they leave the traveler total freedom to organize their excursions and visits as they see fit.

Duration: 10 days

10 days Flights included : Yeah

: Yeah Transfers : just some

: just some Destinations visited: Osaka, Kyoto and Tokyo.





Peru in 12 days

Inca ruins of Machu Picchu in the middle of a stunning landscape Getty Images/iStockphoto

Crossing the pond can take us to places as incredible as the Andean Wonders of Colca, Titicaca, Machupicchu and Ausangatesome destinations that Evaneos has joined in a program with local guides from 1,850 euros. In fact, their travel philosophy is unique, since, in addition to personalizing the stay, we will be accompanied by those who know the territory best.

Duration : 12 days

: 12 days Flights included : international, no

: international, no Transfers : Yeah

: Yeah Regime : breakfast and some meals mentioned in the program

: breakfast and some meals mentioned in the program Tickets : according to itinerary

: according to itinerary Guides : Spanish-speaking locals

: Spanish-speaking locals Destinations visited: Colca, Titicaca, Machupicchu and Ausangate

The classic Egypt

A visit to the Abu Simbel temple will leave you speechless. Unsplash

Although it is not considered a long-distance trip as such, being a dream destination it deserves to be on this list. More if we take advantage of the Viajes El Corte Inglés offer to visit it from 599 euros. The program Legends of the Nile It takes us to discover the key points of this monumental country.

Duration : 8 days

: 8 days Flights included : Yeah

: Yeah Transfers : Yeah

: Yeah Regime : full Nile cruise and bed and breakfast in Cairo

: full Nile cruise and bed and breakfast in Cairo Tickets : Yeah

: Yeah Guides : Spanish speaking

: Spanish speaking Destinations visited: Aswan, Kom Ombo, Edfu, Esna, Luxor, Cairo, Giza

