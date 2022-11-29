Today is a joy for the fans of Nintendosince the second trailer of the movie of Super Mario Bros. same in which we could hear the voice of Anya Taylor-Joy. And while the US part of the public was satisfied, users in Latin America wanted to hear the trailer in Spanish.

So a few minutes later, Universal Pictures Mexico He released the video but with the voices that we are going to hear from this side of the world, the same one that puts actors that we had already seen in a previous trailer. That means that the voices would have already been selected, among them we heard the princess for the first time Peach.

Check it here:

Surely the fans will be able to identify the voices with the naked eye, since dubbing is highly respected today, to the point that the actors are invited to different events. The movie of Super Mario is on the right track, so surely we also know who is behind donkey kong in Latin, and also in the role of kranky.

Remember that the movie opens next March 30, 2023.

Via: Universal

Editor’s note: It’s going to be totally worth watching the movie either in English or in Spanish. Personally I will have to go twice to the movie theater. Hopefully in Mexico they put functions with dubbing in English.