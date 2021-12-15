An exchange of tweets between Hideo Kojima And Geoff Keighley he immediately unleash the imagination of fans, who due to a certain choice of words they inevitably rethought the much desired new silent Hill, but let’s see what happened in more detail.

The post in question, as reported below, is a simple message from the developer, who admitted that he felt scared, as if he felt he had been deleted from the world. A rather particular message, taken individually. Of course, this is not the classic good morning message: it is something that alone is able to attract curiosity.

The flame was fueled by Geoff Keighley, fresh from the recently concluded new edition of The Game Awards, who responded to Hideo Kojima’s Tweet with “We hope they don’t force you to silence for a long time”, using the English word specifically ” silent “.

Needless to say, this choice of words has inevitably sent the mind back to the fu PT, the famous demo created by Kojima himself in collaboration with director Guillermo del Toro. It served as an anticipation to Silent Hills, a game that unfortunately never saw the light due to the disagreements between the same author and Konami.

It should be added, however, that lately Kojima has been temporarily deleted from Instagram, which would justify the nature of his Tweet. But that wasn’t enough to stop fan speculation.

It is not even the first time that in the last period the author himself returns to the demo. In Death Stranding Director’s Cut A scary easter egg has been found that pays homage PT (Silent Hills).

In mid-November, Kojima teased the community with a Tweet in which he mentioned that he had started a project again, with an out-of-focus photograph of a set attached. If we also count that, again, Geoff Keighley himself replied to that post with the typical prying eyes emoji, which generally suggests that he knows what’s cooking… you have to wait and see.