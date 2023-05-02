A new resurrection in “At the bottom there is room”? Although it was believed that Peter died after he suffered a heart attack at Claudia Llanos’s house, the truth is that during all this time he could have been alive and the “Shark’s Look” would have him hostage. According to a new scene from the América Televisión series, the kidnapped person is an older man, because at one point he is heard saying that he is “stubborn” in continuing to live.

“I told you there is something worse than death,” he said plains elsewhere in the sequence. For now, it is not known if it is Peter who is being held by the antagonist, but it is expected that he is the butler, since his hands seem to be the same ones that were seen in the clip. In addition, the body of Francesca Maldini’s former employee was never shown. VIDEO: America TV