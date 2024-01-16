We are just a couple of weeks away from Persona 3 Reload It is launched on the market both on current generation consoles, as well as on older ones and PC. Undoubtedly, one of the things that caught the most attention with the announcement of this highly anticipated remake was the fact that a version for nintendo switch It won't be coming. A few days ago we had the opportunity to be at a previous event with our friends from Sega Atlus, where in addition to being able to test the title in advance, we were able to chat with its director and producer.

During the interview, we couldn't help but ask the question about what had happened to the version for nintendo switchespecially taking into account the good results that the company had had on the hybrid platform with several of its titles including Persona 5 Royal. Although the response from the director of Persona 3 ReloadTakuya Yamaguchi, and his producer, Ryota Niitsuma, was a bit ambiguous, letting us hint that it's probably only a matter of time before their new game arrives at Mario's house.

“Since we began to conceptualize everything that would come in Persona 3 Reloadwe decided that there would be no version for the nintendo switch. Of course the idea is there, but it's a matter of discussing it with the team and seeing what they think about it and we'll see what happens.”, the P-Studio managers responded to us.

Well there you have it. I have the impression that there is an intention that the switch receive Persona 3 Reload sometime. The thing is that surely, P-Studio, being in charge of this project entirely, did not want to get into too much trouble about adjusting the experience to the capabilities of the console. Nintendo, a matter that will surely remain in the hands of another team. In any case, and as I already told you a few moments ago, it seems to me that it is only a matter of time before the game reaches switch.

Persona 3 Reload is scheduled to release next February 2 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series

Source: Atomix