Is Pepe Javier’s real father in “Al fondo hay sitio”? The arrival of Felicia at the Gonzales house would make José Visitación Gonzales Camacho assume her paternity after a summer love affair that ended badly no less than 23 years ago. In the most recent episode of the América TV series, it happened that Tito and his “compare” began to notice the similarities between the popular “Happy” and his supposed father. What happened in “AFHS” and how will this situation end?

How did Pepe react when he found out that ‘Happy’ could be his son?

When Pepe began to suspect that Happy’s father, a phrase completely turned on their alarms. The young man, who was studying with July, was surprised to hear how extensive his homework was and exclaimed: “Ala pitirimitri!”, the characteristic phrase of José Gonzales throughout the 10 seasons of “AFHS”.

Now, the eldest in the family wants to assume his responsibility, but for the moment Felicia has not confirmed that Javier is really his son. Therefore, it is still possible that this supposed lost son is not what the fans expect.

Who is the actress who plays Felicia in “AFHS”?

the character of Felicia in “In the background there is room” Is interpreted by Natalia Montoya. The talented actress is not only the mother of ‘Happy’ on the famous Peruvian soap opera on América TV, but also in real life. She is the parent of Franco Iza and wife of the well-remembered actor Miguel Iza. That is probably the reason for her great chemistry on the small screen.

Montoya’s character had already appeared in the first seasons, but she returned in this tenth season as the mother of Javier Alegría. After lunch with Pepe, it was confirmed that the two had a summer romance 23 years ago, a time that coincides with the age of the young medical student.

