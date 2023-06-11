The International Film Festival in Guadalajara (FICG), in its 38th edition, culminated in the recognition of two outstanding productions cinematographic. the spanish tape “20,000 species of bees” and the Costa Rican feature film “I have electric dreams” They emerged as the big winners in this prestigious event held in the state of Jalisco, in Mexico.

The Basque filmmaker Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren won the awards for Best Director and Best First Feature in the Ibero-American Fiction Feature Film section for his work “20,000 species of bees”.

This captivating film chronicles the experiences of a trans girl at the family summer home, where they are engaged in beekeeping. In addition, she was recognized as the Best Performance in the section of the Maguey Award, dedicated to the cinema of sexual diversity.

In her acceptance speech, Urresola Solaguren said: “Many times I felt not legitimized to tell this story, until I found the place from where I wanted to tell it, which is from the collective, in how the experience of a girl and the trans people around us can approach us and what they have to teach us”, documented EFE.

For its part, the feature film “I have electric dreams”, directed by Valentina Maurelreceived the awards for Best Ibero-American Fiction Feature Film, Best Actor for the outstanding interpretation of Reinaldo Amien, and Best Photographythanks to the talent of cinematographer Nicolás Wong.

The Costa Rican film director Valentina Maurel, receives the Ibero-American fiction feature film award for best debut film with the film “20 thousand species of bees” during the closing ceremony of the FICG / EFE

Maurel dedicated the award to the renowned Mexican writer José Emilio Pacheco, whose poetry inspired her while writing the script, teaching her to flee from the solemn and desecrate things.

In the category of Mexican cinema, the documentary “Kenya”, which portrays the life of Kenya Cuevas, a trans woman who defends human rights, was the favorite of the public and won the Audience Award, as well as the Best Director Award, given to Gisela Delgadillo. In addition, it received recognition from the Maguey Award for the best film on sexual diversity.

The festival, which included Italy as the guest of honor, offered a week full of activities, screenings and tributes. During the event, a tribute was paid to the prominent Mexican actress Arcelia Ramírez and the Italian editor Roberto Perpignani, both recognized for their outstanding careers in the film industry.

