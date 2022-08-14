Is Paola Di Benedetto pregnant? The truth of the former gieffina behind the suspicious tummy of the last few days

Paola Di Benedetto is pregnant? This is the question that in recent days hundreds of fans are asking themselves following some of his Instagram stories. The beautiful ex gieffina loved by the public and by millions of followers in the last hour of her has unleashed a huge gossip on her.

Over the past few years, we’ve seen her take on the role of Mother Nature on the Saturday night broadcast Hi Darwin conducted by Paolo Bonolis. Later, thanks to her sincerity, he won the hearts of viewers thanks to his competing participation of the I.alone of the Famous and finally as gieffina and winner of the Big Brother VIP 4.

Some time ago she had made headlines for her breakup with her boyfriend Federico Rossi, musical artist. It was she who explained the reasons for her sad breakup within her Instagram profile: “We would like to clarify that nothing sensational has happened, we have simply matured this decision over time. No disrespect, no betrayal. Just a love story that has come to an end ”.

Recently Paola herself had started a love story with the singer Rkomi, shipwrecked in a few days. Now weeks later, in her social profile Paola showed herself with a suspicious tummy that gave way to hundreds of allusions. The ex gieffina is pregnant? Here is the answer from him that left all the fans surprised.

Is Paola di Benedetto pregnant? The response of the former gieffina

The influencer now holds the role of radio speaker loved by the public who listens to her but also by millions of followers who follow her on social networks. Recently the beautiful Paola decided to take some time for herself in Sardinia, precisely in Costa Smeralda.

The former gieffina is thus spending her time in the sun, relaxation, fun and friends, sharing everything through her Instagram stories. It is during one of the last shots of her that Paola showed her physique, letting a glimpse of a possible suspicious tummy.

Hundreds of people have contacted the well-known showgirl via messages, asking her if she was pregnant or not. Her answer was certainly not long in coming and it was yesterday that Paola revealed the truth regarding her alleged pregnancy.

With great regret, in fact, the showgirl denied any kind of suspicious tummy by answering in an ironic but pungent way: “Waiting, waiting for the dessert… “. An answer that surprised the fans but at the same time caught a laugh from all the people who follow her with great affection.