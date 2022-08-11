Does the ‘Queen Mother’ return? Marisol Crousillatproducer that was behind the success of shows like “Combat”, reappeared with a short but forceful statement regarding the new competition format announced by Willax TV: “This is cool.” Similarly, the former production manager of América Televisión made clear her work regarding the development of this show, which has several things in common with “This is war”.

Will “Esto es bacán” compete with “EEG”?

Thousands of fans of “Combat”who called for the return of reality after it was dethroned by “This is war”were delighted when Willax TV announced the launch of a new format that took the ATV and América Televisión show as a reference: “This is cool”.

However, it was later learned that this would not be a complete program. Rather, it would be a segment of social help within “Surprise yourself”, a program that t It will have Gian Piero Díaz and Rossana Fernández Maldonado as drivers.

This new television space will be released next Saturday, August 13, from 7:00 pm, and these will be the reality boys that will return to the open signal:

Zumba

Elijah Montalvo

Alejandro Pino, the ‘Chocolatito’

Duilio Vallebuona

andrea arana

Allison Shepherd

Chris Soifer

Bryana Pastor.

Marisol Crousillat pronounces on “This is cool”

In a recent conversation with a local portal, Marisol Crousillat opined on “This is cool”. The former producer clarified that is not part of this production. “I already saw it, I can’t tell you what it is about because it has nothing to do with me, but I did see it. It is part of ‘Sorpréndete’ (a program by Gian Piero Díaz and Rossana Fernández Maldonado on Willax TV) (…). The promotion is very misleading, I think it has to do with social assistance, “she said.

Likewise, she was direct in saying that the ATV reality show would not return to the screens through the Willax TV signal: “For now it is difficult, because ‘Combate’ needs a larger space, a larger budget. It was very difficult for us with ‘Combate’ to raise the sponsorships, it wasn’t easy. It was something new. Starting with the studio, I think Willax TV’s audience is still not large enough to have the sponsorships that are required for a program like this. It would be nice, it would be fun, but I don’t see it feasible, I don’t think it can be done.”