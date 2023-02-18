A strong rumor is circulating on social networks that Güero Castro no longer wants to work with Bárbara de Regil againprotagonist of the soap opera Cabo, which ended this Friday with a very good audience, as it was liked too much among viewers.

But those who were flat out completely happy working with Bárbara de Regil, it was the same production and even Güero Castro himself, in charge of this story, because apparently the Mexican actress hit them head over heels with demands and even lawsuits, because they always He has spoken about the character of this famous woman.

“It leaks that El Guero Castro does not want to work with Bárbara del Regil again, his production ended up hallucinating her,” was the message launched by La Portada about the relationship between the technical team of the Mexican producer with the soap opera actress.

For those who don’t know, Bárbara de Regil had been away from the small screen for years, but the producer wanted her for the new project where they did wonderfully, but the gossip, demands, bickering and bickering apparently didn’t like it at all production.

“Well, it’s true, but it was the most successful of all the TV that’s on the air. You can’t complain too much either”, “It was noticed, but they are to blame for hiring her”, “I really don’t like how Barbara acts It is also noticeable as a very heavy person, during his participation in the reality show on the #Isla de TV Azteca he could never get along with the teams he was with and that is why he left twice by decision of his teams,” the networks write.