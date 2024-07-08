The first spoilers of the series will be available online soon. chapter 1120 Of ONE PIECE. The message of Vegapunk it started and it literally turned the tables. While Vegapunk was about to reveal something related to the dynasty of D. the Gorosei have managed to interrupt the transmission. What will happen now? Before discussing it, let’s do a little recap, where we left off with the previous pages, those of chapter 1119?

Chapter 1119 opens with a brief parenthesis between Stussy and Kaku. The clone, in fact, despite having betrayed CP0, shows that she has grown fond of him despite everything and tearfully abandons Kaku.

While in Bonney and Luffy are both transformed into Nika. Luffy grabs Mars and, using the recoil of his rubber body, gets hit by his companions to sweep it away momentarily and thus open a window for escape.

Suddenly the Vegapunk message is broadcast again and he starts talking about a very important legacy in the D. dynasty. The scene shifts back to Luffy and the crew now hunted by the rest of the Gorosei. Suddenly, however, Emeththe Ancient Robot, emerges again from the waters andcomes to the aid of the mugiwara surprising everyone.

What will happen from now on? Is this the decisive moment for the mugiwara to make the great escape?

Chapter 1120 Spoilers

Spoilers will be available very soon. Ideally between tonight and tomorrow morning. In the meantime, let’s discuss the rumors and official previews that are already circulating online.

We are objectively perhaps facing thepinnacle of the entire Egghead story arc. Most interestingly of all, an Oda editor has confirmed that the much-hyped Egghead “incident” has yet to happen. This means that the incident This is NOT Vegapunk’s message.

This fact has in fact been confirmed by Sandman who shared on X an interview with one of Eichiro Oda’s editors. You can find theinterview at this link.

So, has the moment come that will shake up ONE PIECE once and for all? Honestly, we can’t wait for anything else.

