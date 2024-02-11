Diversified investments in real assets stabilize returns in volatile times, says real estate manager Axel Vespermann. He talks about pressure in Germany and investments elsewhere.

The real estate industry is stumbling after sharp price increases. As a service provider, you manage the capital of institutional investors in real estate funds. Is it still worth getting into real estate funds?

Jan Hauser Editor in business, responsible for real estate.

With interest rates returning, the environment is exciting. We closely monitor the competition between the various forms of investment. So far we have not observed any of our customers reducing their real estate share. Investors with a historically high allocation to real estate in particular have come to the conclusion: In turbulent times, the real estate quota helps us to bring stability to the portfolio. If you have a low level of leverage, you are less susceptible to interest rate changes.