Those who enjoy recreational fishing know that they need to be patient and wait for a good catch. However, two experienced fishermen did not imagine that they would need all their skill to control an animal weighing more than half a ton, all It happened on a beach in the Florida Keys.

Blaine Kenny is the owner of Coastal Worldwide, a company based in Pensacola, Florida, that specializes in fishing and fishing-focused experiences. He and his partner, Dylan Wier, create the environment so that tourists can capture some marine prey.

But on January 31, they were surprised with what they were able to catch because, while they were in the waters of Navarre Beach, an area on Santa Rosa Island, between Destin and Pensacola, Kenny's hook caught a huge specimen that surprised them

At 8 AM suddenly their fishing rod tightened and they began trying to catch what was on the hook. However, The task was not easy at all and during that process they realized that what was in the water was really big.as shared by the protagonists themselves on their YouTube channel.

They soon realized that it was a white shark. The prey was so large that the battle took almost an hour. In fact, the fishing expert was already tired, since it was impossible for him to completely control the animal. To document the feat they used a drone.

It is worth clarifying that The fishermen did not catch the specimen, which they estimated had a weight of more than 544 kilos or 1,200 pounds.. What they did was move it away from the coast and into deeper waters. Then Wier jumped into the sea with tools to remove the hook without harming him and leaving him free. In this regard, the fishermen commented that this is an event that occurs very rarely and that they will probably never be able to catch a shark of that magnitude again.

A great day of fishing in Florida

Besides of shark weighing more than 544 kilos, Kenny's hook also caught a yellowfin tuna weighing more than 36 kilosso it was undoubtedly a great day for fishing.

Although it must be said that, as they documented on their YouTube channel, in order to get their prey they had to be patient. One night before, they had both prepared all their equipment on the beach and simply sat and waited while the sun began to rise in Florida, a state well known for all the species it is home to.