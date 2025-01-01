After the pumpkins of LaLiga to Barça for the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, only a twist of script from the most unpredictable film director could redirect the situation in favor of the Barça interests. Despite this reality, the club maintains hope that they will be able to find a viable solution this Friday, January 3, when it is estimated that they will be able to use the money earned from the sale of VIP seats at the future Spotify Camp Nou. The only option is for the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to grant a new license to both players, something that with the regulations in hand seems impossible.

On the 31st, LaLiga concluded the matter of registrations. And this is crucial because the Federation cannot grant a new license if the employers do not first give their approval. The federation’s own regulations do not allow the same player to be registered twice in the same season (Olmo has already been registered and unregistered) unless it is for a “major cause.” And this does not seem to be the case, since the club has had five months to fix the situation, so it could not claim that the documents for the sale of the VIP boxes arrived late due to lack of time.

Barça wants to find a solution and explain it before January 3, when Flick speaks

The opposition of some clubs to Olmo’s registration also works against Barça’s interests. In this sense, it is unlikely that LaLiga will give its consent to a new license, since Sevilla, Atlético de Madrid or Athletic, who were already against what was happening, could challenge any measure.

Another aspect that Barça must resolve is how and when to explain what happened. The club’s intention is to find a solution before January 3, when Hansi Flick, the team’s coach, must appear at the press conference prior to the Copa del Rey match against Barbastro. The club’s objective is to be able to give explanations before that meeting with the press, scheduled for 1:00 p.m. The hope is to do so with a new license in hand for Olmo, although with every hour that passes that seems more difficult.





Read also

Joan Josep Pallas