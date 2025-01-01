A Christmas by electric car: a cleaner and more sustainable return home

Christmas has something special. At this time of year everything has another color, another rhythm and another illusion. It is when families reunite and houses are filled with hugs, laughter and long after-dinner conversations. And coming home for Christmas is not only a tradition, but a ritual that connects us with what is most important: our loved ones. But that same festive spirit also brings with it a silent challenge that becomes more evident every year: the increase in traffic and pollution in big cities, just as millions of people begin their return journey.

On these dates, the streets of large cities are clogged with vehicles that not only generate endless traffic jams, but also a significant increase in air pollution. According to the Ministry of Transportpollution caused by traffic continues to be one of the main health risks, especially in metropolitan areas where emissions of gases such as nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) exceed recommended limits. And although this problem persists all year round, at Christmas it intensifies, causing the air we breathe to become loaded with particles that directly affect our well-being. Added to this is traffic noise, which accounts for 80% of urban noise.

Therefore, this year may be the ideal time to do something different. Going for the electric car not only means traveling more economically, but also contributing to a more sustainable future, especially when we already know that every small gesture counts.

An electric Christmas

One of the greatest attractions of the electric vehicle is, without a doubt, the savings it represents when traveling. While fossil fuel prices fluctuate and continue to be a major expense for many families, an electric car can travel 100 kilometers for just a few euros. This not only relieves the budget on dates when expenses skyrocket, but also allows you to plan long trips without worrying so much about your pocket.

Added to this is the fact that electric cars are zero local emissions vehicles. By not producing polluting gases when driving, its use contributes to reducing the effects of conventional traffic, especially at critical times such as Christmas when traffic density intensifies. Fewer combustion engines mean better air quality, less noise in cities and, ultimately, a cleaner and more pleasant travel experience.

In addition, the electric car offers practical advantages that facilitate mobility during these times. Many cities have implemented Low Emission Zones (ZBE) where the most polluting vehicles have restricted entry, while electric vehicles can circulate freely. This allows you to move more calmly, access central areas and, in addition, not pay on many of the streets with regulated parking.

A feasible and smooth trip

If there is something that has changed in recent years, it is the perception that traveling by electric car is limited by infrastructure. Before it seemed like a utopia, but today, traveling long distances is a perfectly viable reality thanks to charging point network distributed throughout the country. A trip by electric car can be planned with complete peace of mind, and stops to recharge, far from being an inconvenience, become an opportunity: a break halfway along the way to stretch your legs, have a coffee or discover some unexpected corner.

Currently, in Spain there is a consolidated infrastructure that guarantees that drivers can move without worries. In this sense, companies like Iberdrola have contributed to this change. The energy company now offers more than 8,000 public charging points distributed throughout the national territory, with 100% green energy that contributes to decarbonization and improvement of air quality. In fact, it has powered more than 25% of the chargers installed in Spain during 2024

Also, the possibility of paying by credit card has simplified the process, making it more accessible to any driver, without the need for applications or prior registration. So thanks to this expanding network, traveling by electric car this Christmas is not only possible, but also comfortable and efficient, eliminating the doubts that many drivers still have about range and recharging.





A Christmas resolution: commit to a cleaner future

The holidays are also a time to reflect, take stock and propose small changes that can make a difference. If traveling by electric car is a more economical and sustainable experience at Christmas, why not make it a habit for the whole year?

Choosing an electric vehicle is not only a question of technology or innovation, but a decision that can improve our quality of life and that of the environment around us. In the end, Christmas is about that: taking care of those we love most, protecting our home, and taking steps towards a future in which we can continue enjoying less polluted cities and more conscious trips.