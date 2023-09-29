Relatively recently, the reform called “Worthy vacation”through which 12 days of vacation were approved after completing a year working for a company.

But the so-called “Decent Vacations” is not the only reform to the Federal Labor Law (LFT) which has been promoted during the current legislature in the Congress of the Union, one of the most anticipated being the one that proposes the increase in the bonus, and we will tell you the keys below.

First of all, it should be noted that the bonus is one of the employment benefits contemplated in the Federal Labor Law (LFT), and one of the most anticipated by employees of the Mexican formal sector.

In this way, in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Labor Law (LFT), formal Mexican workers have the right to receive, as a bonus, 15 days of salary before December 20 of each year.

“Workers will have the right to an annual bonus that must be paid before December 20, equivalent to at least fifteen days of salary,” determines the article 87 of the Federal Labor Law (LFT) regarding the payment of bonus.

Now, a few weeks ago the deputy from the Morena bench, Manuel Baldenebropresented an initiative to reform the Federal Labor Law (LFT) in order to increase the amount corresponding to the bonus received by workers in the Mexican formal sector.

The proposal of the Morenoist federal deputy contemplates modifying article 87 of the Federal Labor Law (LFT), with which the bonus would go from 15 days of salary to 30 days of salary.

In this way, the legislator says, with the proposed legislative amendment, the aim is for the bonus that formal Mexican workers receive to be closer to that which is deposited to government workers, to whom they are given 40 days salary as bonus.

However, it must be pointed out that, until now, The reform proposal to have a double bonus in Mexico has not advanced in the Congress of the Union, this despite the fact that last Tuesday, September 26, 2023, the Labor Commission of the Chamber of Deputies met where its program was approved annual work.

However, it should be noted that It is expected that the proposal to reform the LFT to have a bonus of 30 days of salary will be debated by legislators after the labor reform that seeks to reduce the work week from 48 hours to 40 hours is discussed.. Finally, it must be emphasized that this initiative only needs a simple majority in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate of the Republic to be endorsed.

