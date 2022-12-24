Mexico.- Belinda returned to be trend on social networks as a result of her unique charisma and great sense of humor, as the singer confused a famous airline with a bus service.

Through a video on the platform of TikTok A fragment of an old reality show went viral, which was titled as ‘Belinda: A Reality About My Life’, where the Spanish woman can be seen talking about a flight she had to take.

Apparently the interpreter of ‘Selfish‘ was having difficulties with the flight that he had to take, so his colleagues suggested that he could travel in ‘Long live Aerobus’, but the artist thought it was a trucking company.

“The only option if you want to return, but I don’t know if you want to, is to fly by Viva Aerobús. You get on and where there is a place you sit, “says a person who meets Belinda in the recording, but the confused singer asked:” But what? Is it a plane or is it a bus?

Internet users did not miss the opportunity to mock despite the fact that the video was captured more than a decade ago, for which they left various comments on the post.

“You are humble my little girl.” “For a while I thought they were little trucks that would take you to the airport”, “Belinda never disappoints, hahahaha”, they expressed.

It must be remembered that last month the actress was on all social networks thanks to the success she had after her participation in ‘La divina comedia’, a reality show HBO Maxwhere he tasted the food that his cook made for him despite the fact that he had doubts that he did not eat everything.

“Sourdough? No! Well then, what future do I have? Because I eat everything. Pizza, sourdough, sourdough,” said Beli, referring to the comment from veronica toussaint that assures that he even eats “mazacuata”.