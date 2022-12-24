Lazio Regionals: Pecoraro Scanio-M5S?

And in the end there is the new that advances. The Pd he entrusts the coordination of the electoral committee to his candidate, the councilor for the environment Alessio D’Amatoto the already ancient governor of Lazio Piero Badaloni (76), while from the parts of the Five stars pick up the name of Alfonso Pecoraro Scanioalready Minister of the Environment and Agriculture in the Amato and Prodi governments of the turn of the century. The M5S is currently wallowing in its natural water, that is, that of the populist opposition which says “no” to everything and which sees in the foreground the battle against the waste-to-energy plant for Rome, they call it an “incinerator” on purpose, but these are very different.

Given that the waste-to-energy plant, as the mayor Roberto Gualtieri rightly says in this who proposed it, is the only possible solution to avoid returning to a landfill, the battle of the Five Stars is characterized by the usual charge of populist ideology demagoguery. In fact, not only does Rome have one of the highest rubbish bills in Europe, but it also takes its waste abroad which is obviously intelligently incinerated by the shrewd Germans who thus do the double coup: they produce energy for them and are also charged by those fools of the Italians and more specifically by the Romans.

After all, Pecoraro has been around Giuseppe Conte and the Five Star Movement for some time and even the previous Minister of the Environment, Sergio Costa was substantially his expression, given that he was in his Cabinet of Agriculture. As many key men of that dicastery that stood out as one of the least effective in history were an expression of him.

Now Pecoraro must have decided to take the field himself and so – after having been close to Raggi in the failed attempt to reconfirm her as mayor – now he tries again directly wedging between D’Amato and Rocca, as a third wheel with zero chance of making it but with the certainty of losing the Democratic Party as reported by Il Tempo, making explicit reference to “sources of the Pisana”.

In short, these are rumors and hypotheses, nothing official yet, but in the meantime it seems that the Movement has not taken it well. The reasoning that was made was more or less: but how, don’t we make an agreement with the Democrats and then recycle an old minister of Giuliano Amato and Romano Prodi that we have always criticized? After all, Conte was clear with the Democratic Party: “I cannot accept that in a list of the 5 Star Movement there may be a person who owes the Lazio Region almost 300 thousand euros because he has created tax damage ascertained by the State”. referring to D’Amato’s disputes with the Court of Auditors for which he has appealed.

Pecoraro had moved in time by creating the “Coordination 2050”, which sees Stefano Fassina, Loredana De Petris and Paolo Cento joining, in short, the “green left”.

A clever choice to offer the Movement “turnkey” environmental management, avoiding agreements with the “enemies” Angelo Bonelli of the Greens and Nicola Fratoianni of the Italian Left who are already in Parliament. A model that if the candidacy in Lazio vanishes could then also be recycled for the future. A choice, however, that the base would not like at all, which in fact has received criticism and distinction on social networks. Conte must be careful in this because his possible misstep in Lazio would invalidate his entire national campaign aimed at undermining the Democratic Party and taking over the leadership of the centre-left.

