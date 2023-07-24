Federica Pellegrini is pregnant? The former swimmer is on holiday in Palmarola with her husband Matteo Giunta. In one photo she is lying on a boat and shows a suspicious tummy sticking out of the one-piece swimsuit she is wearing. For many, this would be confirmation of the rumors that have been circulating for some time now. For now the “divine” neither confirms nor denies, fueling the mystery.

Then there is a story published by Pellegrini herself to fuel the suspicion. “My loves, good morning. I’ll be back soon ”, she reads in a note from her husband. That plural in the message left by Giunta made many suspicious, convinced that it would be a further indication of the champion’s pregnancy. Clue or misdirection? And does that plural refer to the baby on the way or to the couple’s dog?

In particular, Dagospia has been launching indiscretions about Federica’s alleged sweet expectation for some time: “A few days after her 35 years, after retiring from competitive sport and marriage, it seems that the Divine is finally about to become a mother”. In the past Pellegrini had had to repeatedly deny the news of a pregnancy. “We’re not really thinking about it, it’s not in our priorities. There are too many commitments and projects to carry out ”, he told La Repubblica last January. “Of the children? Now it’s my dream, it’s our dream. Let’s hope, but it’s all in the hands of nature,” he told Corriere della Sera.