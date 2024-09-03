Today, news arrived that was perhaps not too unexpected, but certainly had a great impact: ConcordSony’s latest online shooter, will be soon removed from the market and players refundedwhile the team tries to figure out how to turn the situation around.

We’ll have to see how things go and what the publisher and developer decide, but the thinking has quickly gone beyond Concord and it’s natural to think more generally about Sony’s line of action and the Future of PlayStation GaaS Games.

For example, you might think that Fair Game$ – the heist game by Haven Studio, led by Jade Raymond – is destined to suffer the same fate. According to a well-known journalist, however, this is not the case at all. Indeed, it seems that there are positive words, internally at the company.