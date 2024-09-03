Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/03/2024 – 16:56

PagBank (formerly PagSeguro) will allow customers to also advance receivables from sales made through machines from other accrediting companies. The functionality, which uses the receivables counter created by the Central Bank, will initially be open to merchants who already have operations with the company.

According to the company, the new function allows the centralization of customer advances in a single company.

The receivables desk was created in 2021 to allow merchants to advance these receivables with any financial agent, and not just with the acquirer that processed the original transaction. However, due to operational problems after implementation, the system only began to show more relevant results from 2023.

PagBank had announced in the release of the results for the second quarter of this year that it would implement the anticipation of any machines, but had not disclosed details about it.

Another feature that the company will launch is the multiple payment of bills, also available to individuals. Through it, customers will be able to pay more than one bill in a single transaction through Authorized Direct Debit (DDA).

“By focusing on solutions that provide practicality, efficiency and centralization of processes, PagBank reinforces its commitment as a complete, accessible digital bank that meets the expectations of its customers, positioning us as a smart choice for our users,” says PagBank CEO Alexandre Magnani in a statement.

Born on card machines, the company has sought to increase the functionalities of the digital bank, which serves both individuals and merchants who use accreditation services.