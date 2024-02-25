The Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on Saturday, February 24 and this event served so that movie buffs, followers and critics could analyze the position of each actress, actor and film due to the numerous awards they have been accumulating. In this context, one of the stars who has been achieving success after success is Emma Stone for her role as Bella Baxter in 'Poor Things'.

Emma Stone She has been a winner at the 2024 Emmy Awards, 2024 Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. However, in this latest award ceremony of the SAG Awards, There was a different result. The actress Lily Gladstone She won the award for best leading actress for Stone and this has caused many critics to consider her as a strong rival at the 2024 Oscars.

YOU CAN SEE: SAG Awards: Lily Gladstone beats Emma Stone and makes history as an indigenous American actress

Why Lily Gladstone could take away the Oscar?

After his victory, Lily Gladstone She has become the fifth black actress to win the SAG Award for Best Actress. If she wins the Oscar, she would become the first indigenous actress to receive the award for best actress. in the history of the Academy Awards.

Competition will be intense ahead of the Oscars on March 10, as Each actress has won different awards. Gladstone won the SAG and the Golden Globe for best dramatic actress, while Emma Stoneand triumphed at the Critics Choice Awards, BAFTA and, for best comedy actress, at the Golden Globes. If Stone wins the Oscar, she will add her second award after 'La La Land', while for Gladstone it would be her first triumph.

YOU CAN SEE: Barbra Streisand was honored amid tears and applause at the 2024 SAG Awards

What movie did Lily Gladstone win with?

'The Moon Killers' tells how, in the 1920s, members of the Osage tribe in Oklahoma are brutally murdered after the discovery of oil on their lands. Faced with these crimes, the FBI undertakes an investigation to find the culprits. Besides, The film is inspired by real events and exposes the unexpected romance between Ernest Burkhart (interpreted by Leonardo Dicaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), in the middle of an environment of crimes in the old west, where authentic love and unthinkable betrayal are intertwined. 'The Assassins of the Moon' also features performances by Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons and is under the direction of Martin Scorsese, who, along with Eric Roth, adapts David Grann's bestseller for the screen.

YOU CAN SEE: SAG Awards: Pedro Pascal admitted to being drunk in emotional speech after winning best actor award

How did Emma Stone react to Lily's triumph?

Lily Gladstone Unexpectedly, she won the award for best leading actress at the SAG Awards 2024 and, after recovering from his surprise, he advanced to accept it. What caught her attention was Emma Stone's reaction to hearing her colleague's name.

Emma Stone, the 35-year-old American actress, She expressed genuine joy and began to applaud with great enthusiasm as if she were the winner, thus demonstrating her friendship and support for her colleague.

Native American actress Lily Gladstone won the SAG Award for Best Leading Actress 2024. Photo: SAG Awards / Instagram

#Emma #Stone #longer #favorite #Oscars #performer #steal #actress #award