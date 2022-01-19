Delia Duran entered the house of the Big Brother VIP and his entrance is already causing discussion. The girl, in fact, has rather contradictory attitudes and did not completely convince the public, for some in fact it would be all a function.

The same doubts emerged in Barbara D’Urso’s living room, in the Afternoon Cinque guest of barbara d’orso was there Silvana Giacobini, the woman told her what the girl would have told her in an off-air in the same program as Barbara D’Urso in November.

I have to say one thing Barbara, Delia and Alex agreed at first! Yes, the two of them agreed at first. They had assumed that Alex was going to play some light and superficial games within the program. I say this because off the air and in one of your programs, on Afternoon Five, Duran made me confessions.

The confessions would be quite explicit:

During the commercial I asked her ‘how can you resist what you see on television?’. She was sitting next to me and replied ‘look, Alex has given a thrill of novelty and interest to this Big Brother Vip’. This is as if to say that the husband had been good. Too bad, however, that after this game it got out of hand to Belli. In fact, now Delia is suffering and perhaps Soleil is not very well either.

It would therefore seem that if it all started as a game it ended in a very different way. The South American panther then rationalized the situation inside the house:

“Obviously, it is also Alex’s fault, because he is the one committed. But there are some things to clarify. Soleil is the woman and she had to stop him when he saw that there was too much behavior. So he could have said halt and instead continued doing worse. Of course I’m angry with him too, I’m not only angry with her, mind you. He was always faithful before and never went further. Certain attitudes can hurt me who am his true partner. Alex doesn’t act, he’s true, but he could have done a little less with Soleil. On the other hand, she is a cat that is more alive than dead, she knows how to attack people and has a double face.“