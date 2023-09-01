With the arrival of Ángel Sepúlveda to the Blue Cross Celestial Machinemany cement fans were happy, because the footballer is going through a good moment and does not occupy a place as a foreigner, but at the same time they were worried.
And it is that, in recent days, the rumor began to emerge that Cruz Azul would give up in the fight to find a quality forward center, so the pleasure of adding an attacker like Sepúlveda, from one moment to another, it became anguish.
However, Óscar the ‘Rabbit’ Pérez, hero of a thousand battles with the Machine and current sports director of the cement growers, declared the following to the media:
“We are looking for one more attacker and there are two more places and we hope that it can happen soon”
– Óscar: the ‘Rabbit’ Pérez.E
This filled the sky-blue fans with hope, who are already looking forward to the arrival of another signing that will help them get out of the bottom of the general table and that will allow them to compete, why not?, for being among the first four places and already being in the league anything can happen.
The main candidate of the Blue Cross’s Celestial Machine was Rafael Santos Borré. However, given the Colombian soccer player’s refusal to try his luck in Mexican soccer, the Brazilian striker João Figuereido, who currently plays for Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey, has become one of the favorites of the cement board to reinforce his team’s attack.
