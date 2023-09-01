The summer holiday in the US means traveling and having fun with family and friends. But please don’t ignore your health amid this. Whether you go to a beach town or somewhere else, carry mosquito repellent. It would help to have this in your residential area as well when stepping out. CDC has detected five malaria incidences in Texas and Florida in the last two months. According to authorities, the reason behind them is mosquitoes. Hence, one must take proper precautions before doing anything. The federal health associations say it’s not a threat because only a few parts of those states have been impacted. Still, it’s better to gather information on this disease to prevent yourself and your family from it during your travels.

Malaria

It can be fatal. If you plan to visit a tropical destination, you must add another criterion to your choice of destination apart from clean air, and it is malaria risk. Malaria spreads from the Anopheles mosquito bite. Pregnant ladies or new mothers may not need to worry about their fetuses or newborns in terms of transmission risks. However, they should care about their health. You can also check https://www.mybiosource.com/ to learn more about this disease. As for symptoms, Malaria usually causes headaches, fatigue, muscle ache, chills, and fever. These manifest late from the time of the infected mosquito’s bite. CDC says it can take ten days to 4 weeks approximately. However, one can feel sick within a week or even after a year. You can survive it with proper treatment. Otherwise, the disease can affect mental health, kidney, respiration, and more.

The occurrence of Malaria in the US

America made a conscious effort to eradicate Malaria in 1947 and became free of this disease in 1951. The country reports around 2000 patients annually, which are mostly travel-related. Still, there have been no travel-induced malaria issues in the US since 2003, when eight cases appeared in Florida’s Palm Beach County. CDC predicted malaria cases during the summer and early fall seasons due to rising travel demands in the country post-pandemic. However, it doesn’t mean you should cancel your plans. The chances of getting this disease are meager if you avoid a malaria-endemic area or where the Anopheles mosquito population lives throughout the year. That means you can plan your trip to a location after verifying its clean air and malaria status. For instance, some parts of Florida and Texas are vulnerable.

Although these two beach destinations have the finest air quality, you can reserve them for the next time and choose from other destinations like Hawaii, Louisiana, Washington, and New York. Also, use mosquito repellent wherever you go. Avoid any place that has mosquito risks. After all the precautions, if someone still gets the disease, they should urgently seek medical care. Doctors can prescribe hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine medicines to treat the condition. However, the prescription may vary based on an individual’s health condition.

Nevertheless, the best way to spend the summer holiday with your loved ones is to choose a safe location prioritizing health and comfort over other factors. Of course, the budget will be an essential consideration. You have plenty of places in the country. It should be easy to find a suitable location.