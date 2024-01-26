Covid is in the final credits. Actually, no. On one side Matteo Bassetti, on the other Walter Ricciardi. Different positions and opinions on the threat posed by the virus and the disease that shocked the planet 4 years ago. The latest monitoring data shows a decline in infections and hospitalizations.

“Covid is largely in the headlines and the paradox is that the flu pushed it to the margins and it was beaten 3 to 0. Basically, the flu has now wiped out Covid, which still remains a problem only for the big ones immunosuppressed and for the elderly who, among other things, have also been vaccinated very little. After 4 years we can say that Covid has been defeated, science has won and vaccines and antiviral drugs have won. It has lost the anti-science and conspiracy theories”, says Bassetti, director of infectious diseases at the San Martino polyclinic hospital in Genoa, to Adnkronos Salute.

“Well, I no longer want to read the big headlines about Covid which will still remain with us – specifies Bassetti – as one of the viruses responsible for respiratory infections all year round. Recently too much importance has been given to Sars-CoV-2: subjecting patients who enter the hospital to be swabbed for Covid, in the absence of symptoms, is an error that must not be continued”. “So – concludes the infectious disease specialist – it was certainly long, it was tough, but I would say that 4 years after the first cases we can say we have won”.

Covid “we have 'declassified' it, it has not disappeared”, Walter Ricciardi, professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University of Rome, explains to Adnkronos Health. The data, “the real ones – that is, the results of the infection in emergency rooms, in hospitals and the deaths, the only certain references – are decreasing. We have therefore certainly passed the peak of the epidemic”, he explains to Adnkronos Salute, underlining that, however, “the virus, which has accustomed us to surprises, we will see again when he decides, because perhaps we try to archive it, but the respiratory viruses, including Covid, are determined not to abandon the field”.

Sars -Cov-2 is ready “to take advantage of our mistakes, in the sense that it is determined to make us pay for an absolutely inadequate vaccination campaign, to make us pay for the fact that we have not learned the lesson on healthcare from the pandemic – he comments – and therefore we are not, essentially, even putting the same resources into the sector as we were pre-pandemic.”