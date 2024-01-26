The case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will be heard in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the decision will be made on January 29. USA Today journalist Christine Brennan reported this on her page on the social network X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, January 26.

“I heard that the long-awaited decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport in the Kamila Valieva doping case will be handed down on Monday – almost two years after the team figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing,” she wrote.

The Russian athlete found herself at the center of a doping scandal due to a test carried out as part of the Olympic Games in Beijing in 2022. One of the laboratories of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found trimetazidine in the athlete’s blood. She was temporarily suspended from competition, but the decision was subsequently challenged.

During the investigation, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) admitted that the prohibited drug could have entered Valieva’s body accidentally. Since the athlete’s grandfather takes a medicine containing the specified substance, drinking liquids and food from common containers could lead to positive test results.

However, at the beginning of 2023, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) decided to cancel Valieva's results at the 2022 Russian Championship, where she took first place. No other sanctions were applied against her.

CAS subsequently registered appeals by the International Skating Union (ISU) and WADA in the case. In this matter, the athlete was also supported by the IOC, saying that the athlete committed an anti-doping rule violation, but did not bear any guilt for it. On November 10, CAS announced that it would make a final decision on Valieva by the end of January 2024.