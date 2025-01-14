Is it true that chocolate is poisonous to dogs? Surely you have heard on more than one occasion that dogs cannot eat chocolate and that if they do, it can lead to serious health problems. From AniCura they focus on what is true in this statement known to everyone, what it depends on and how to act if this ingestion occurs.

Chocolate contains theobromine and caffeine, which are toxic substances for dogs. Chocolate can cause vomiting, diarrhea, increased heart rate, tremors, seizures, and even death. depending on the amount consumed, the percentage of cocoa and the size of the dog. In the presence of these symptoms, a veterinarian should be consulted urgently.

Is theobromine guilty?

Our answer to this question is yes. Theobromine, the component that is toxic to dogs Since, although humans metabolize it without problem, dogs do so slowly, which can cause accumulation in the body and, as a consequence, possible poisoning if the necessary levels are produced. Thus, a large dog will be able to ingest larger amounts of chocolate than a small dog without experiencing side effects.

Furthermore, it is important to differentiate the levels of theobromine present in each type of chocolate since the most dangerous are usually cocoa powder, pure, unsweetened chocolate and dark chocolate. White and milk, the least dangerous. It is true that, if the amount taken is small, the animal may only feel stomach discomfort.









In more severe cases you may experience vomiting or diarrhea. However, if the amount is higher, theobromine can cause more serious side effects such as muscle tremors, accelerated heart rate, seizures and even internal bleeding.

Always alert

If you believe that your faithful friend has accidentally eaten an amount of chocolate that could be dangerous, it is essential to go to the veterinarian as soon as possible to find the best way to avoid consequences.

Remember that the darker and bitter it is, the more dangerous it can be. Symptoms usually appear within 4 hours so you should go to the vet without having to wait for the consequences to appear. In fact, the first minutes are key to avoiding complications.

Symptoms and diagnosis

If your dog has eaten chocolate, there are several symptoms that he may experience if the amount consumed is greater than what his body can tolerate. Some of the most common symptoms are, as we have been saying, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle tremor, tachycardia, cyanosis (bluish or grayish discoloration of the skin due to insufficient oxygenation of the blood), hyperthermia or hypertension.

If the poisoning is severe, eating chocolate can cause seizures, accelerated heart rate and even, in extreme cases, coma and death. Once chocolate is taken, symptoms usually appear within 4 to 12 hours. The first phase of theobromine poisoning usually manifests with a severe hyperactivity.

This is the first symptom with which to begin the diagnosis. It is important to take into account not only the amount of chocolate consumed, but also the size and weight of the dog since an ounce of chocolate may not affect a large dog, but it can have serious consequences for a small dog. If it is pure or dark chocolate, only 25 grams can be dangerous for a 20 kilo dog.

Treatment

It is important to force vomiting to eliminate the maximum amount of toxin possible. Normally from the veterinarian—according to AniCura veterinarians— activated carbon is used to absorb toxic components and prevent their passage into the blood.

If necessary, gastric lavage may be considered. Furthermore, in case the dog’s health and strength are weakened, intravenous fluid treatment may also be necessary to expel the theobromine present in the urine much more quickly.