“They kill him, they kill him!”, exclaim with horror the witnesses who remotely recorded the beating of a man on a street in Talavera de la Reina early this past Sunday. It’s close to four. In the video, several individuals violently attack the victim, of South American origin, whom they try to rob. As he refuses and confronts them, he receives forceful blows all over his body, several kicks to the head. “I think they even hit him with a sewer,” says a source who has seen the recording that is circulating on the internet. The attack, which lasted a minute, was unleashed at the intersection of Alférez Provisional and Santa Cristeta streets. The injured man was taken to the Nuestra Señora del Prado Hospital, where his wounds were sutured with several stitches and he was discharged. There is a detainee as the alleged perpetrator of a robbery with violence, as confirmed by official sources from the Higher Police Headquarters, although he has not been the loot transcended. He is an individual with various backgrounds and could be brought to justice this Tuesday. Meanwhile, agents from the local police station are searching for the other participants. «They are the same people from other occasions. “Nine out of ten times the same guys mess it up,” several sources consulted by ABC agree. Without work, the detainee illegally occupies a property in the vicinity of the Plaza de Zamora, about 600 meters from the place where the beating took place on Sunday. He lives with other individuals who have also been involved in violent events and for which they have been arrested. «They have no job or benefit. “They are hooked on drugs and alcohol, but they don’t always act together,” they told ABC. One of the last episodes they are accused of was the attack with a machete on a man in the Plaza de los Descalzos, a few meters from the home they squatter They threatened to kill him and broke into a car. On that occasion, not all of them went because one was already in provisional prison. But he came out after a few weeks and is back to his old ways.

#wellknown #criminal #Talavera #arrested #umpteenth #time #violent #robbery #kill