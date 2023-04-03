Monday, April 3, 2023
Is Borré’s better? The Chilean version of Benzema and great goal, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 3, 2023
in Sports
0
Is Borré’s better? The Chilean version of Benzema and great goal, video


Karim Benzema

Benzema scores a great Chilean goal.

Benzema scores a great Chilean goal.

Golden day for the Real Madrid attacker.

With a hat-trick in seven minutes, the Ballon d’Or Karim Benzema he recovered his best version to lead the 6-0 rout of Real Madrid (2nd) over Valladolid (16th), this Sunday at the Santiago Bernabéu, in a game on matchday 27 of the League.

Despite his triumph, Real Madrid is still 12 points behind leaders Barcelonawhich on Saturday also thrashed, 4-0 on the field of bottom club Elche.

See also  Karim Benzema is confirmed low: Real Madrid clarifies the seriousness of his injury

The great protagonist of the white victory was Benzema, who opened the scoring with a header from the far post after a cross from Vinicius (29).

He continued his recital with a slalom full of power and class that ended with a great shot against goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo (32).

Finally, he caused a frenzy at the Bernabéu by connecting a Chilean after a cross from his other Brazilian partner, Rodrygo Goes (36).

The Chilean is in fashion. Last week the star was the Colombian Rafael Santos Borré, with a great goal in a friendly against Japan.

Praise for Ancelotti

The coach of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelottiunderlined the state of form of Karim
Benzema, author of three goals in seven minutes, this Sunday after beating Valladolid 6-0.

“Clearly, Karim’s game must be highlighted, he has scored three goals in seven minutes and has shown a very good condition, this shows that the work he has done in the break has benefited him,” said the Italian coach, referring to the fact that Benzema He has withdrawn from the French team, so he stayed in Madrid during the international window.

See also  Ferrari Purosangue, aspirated V12 engine for the Maranello SUV

SPORTS AND AFP

More sports news

