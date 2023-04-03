Is Borré’s better? The Chilean version of Benzema and great goal, video

With a hat-trick in seven minutes, the Ballon d’Or Karim Benzema he recovered his best version to lead the 6-0 rout of Real Madrid (2nd) over Valladolid (16th), this Sunday at the Santiago Bernabéu, in a game on matchday 27 of the League.

Despite his triumph, Real Madrid is still 12 points behind leaders Barcelonawhich on Saturday also thrashed, 4-0 on the field of bottom club Elche.

The great protagonist of the white victory was Benzema, who opened the scoring with a header from the far post after a cross from Vinicius (29).

He continued his recital with a slalom full of power and class that ended with a great shot against goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo (32).

Finally, he caused a frenzy at the Bernabéu by connecting a Chilean after a cross from his other Brazilian partner, Rodrygo Goes (36).

Praise for Ancelotti

The coach of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelottiunderlined the state of form of Karim

Benzema, author of three goals in seven minutes, this Sunday after beating Valladolid 6-0.

“Clearly, Karim’s game must be highlighted, he has scored three goals in seven minutes and has shown a very good condition, this shows that the work he has done in the break has benefited him,” said the Italian coach, referring to the fact that Benzema He has withdrawn from the French team, so he stayed in Madrid during the international window.

