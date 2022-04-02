YE Madrid Sunday, April 3, 2022, 00:45



Electric vans are cheaper on average than diesel vans, according to a total cost of ownership analysis by

Transport & Environment (T&E) and ECODES in Spain. Therefore, it is not surprising that a survey of van buyers, also published today, concludes that the majority want to opt for electric vehicles.

According to this study, which, in addition to that of Spain, analyzes the situation in France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom (which together account for 76% of the new vans sold in Europe), the average electric van is already 25% cheaper per kilometer than diesel.

The survey, conducted by Dataforce to 745 fleets across Europe, shows that the European van market is ready to bet on the electric vehicle. More than a third (36%) of those surveyed already own at least one electric van, while almost another third (32%) plan to buy one this year. Another 16% plan to purchase a vehicle of this type in the next five years.

“An electric van is more cost-effective than a diesel van in terms of total cost of ownership, and van buyers know this. But currently the supply of electric vans is far from sufficient. EU legislators can change this situation with a stroke of the pen by increasing CO2 emission reduction targets for the coming years, which would force van manufacturers to sell more zero-emission vehicles,” said Carlos Bravo, spokesperson for T&E. in Spain.

From the environmental organization they assure that despite its cost advantages and the great interest of customers, there is not enough supply of electric vans to meet the growing demand. Electric van sales are rising very slowly: just 3% of new van sales were electric in 2021, up slightly from 2% in 2019. Far behind battery electric cars, which They already account for 9%.

Cristian Quílez, project manager for

ECODES, noted that: “Electric vans will help reduce our dependence on oil and save European businesses billions of euros already this decade. But the trickle of electric vans on the market has to end as soon as possible. Member states and MEPs can turn on the tap and put many more electric vans on the market if they raise the EU’s CO2 emission reduction targets for this decade.”

T&E and ECODES call on EU legislators to toughen the proposed CO2 reduction targets for vans, requiring a 25% reduction in average CO2 emissions from vans by 2025, a new interim target of the -45% in 2027 and -80% in 2030. The European Parliament and environment ministers will decide their positions in the coming months and are expected to agree on the final targets this summer.