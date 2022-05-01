Triple double by the Greek and defensive show by the reigning champions to limit Tatum. The second match on Tuesday, again at the TD Garden

Bucks masterpiece. Dragged by Giannis Antetokounmpo, excellent with his second triple-double in his career in the playoffs (24 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists), Milwaukee wins 101-89 and takes game-1 of the conference semifinal.

The champions, after a small initial slip, controlled from start to finish, with their extraordinary Greek phenomenon in attack capable of involving their teammates and the defense that sent Jayson Tatum out of bounds (21 puti with 6/18 shooting) and Jaylen Brown (12 with 4/13), the two names circled in red on the blackboard in the guest locker room. Impossible for Boston to hold its own against a well-established team like Milwaukee, which was not even affected by the absence of Khris Middleton. We will need something very different from the team of coach Udoka in race-2, scheduled for Tuesday at the TD Garden.

giannis and the others – Antetokounmpo is the signing on the triumph of the Bucks. He played an exceptional game, effectively functioning as a Milwaukee point guard, with the ball often in his hands and the vision of the game that allowed him to tear apart the opposing defense. The Celtics suffered from his irresistible iron penetrations, but above all his assists with which he created another 31 points. “I tried to be aggressive, as my teammates want, I aimed at the area and created for myself and for the others,” said the Greek. All of Milwaukee gave him a hand, playing a physical match and putting the Celtics in trouble, but the best of the rest was Jrue Holiday, with 25 points and 10 rebounds once again leveled up when his team needed it. Still good Bobby Portis (15 points and 11 rebounds), always starting in place of Middleton, and Grayson Allen, whose triples (3 this time) are becoming a lethal weapon. Milwaukee needed confirmation of his worth without Khris Middleton: this triumph in Boston means promotion with flying colors. Waiting for a reply in race-2, of course … See also NBA: Anthony Davis is questionable for Sunday against Miami

flop – Boston falls because its stars miss a game. Tatum, the first-round MVP for tearing Brooklyn and Kevin Durant apart, is never able to figure out how to do the same at the Milwaukee defense. Brown is even worse, completely void in attack and unable to hold up on the other side of the field. Difficult for the Celtics to do better if their two best players don’t turn. Marcus Smart tried to do theirs too, but the injury to his right shoulder at the end of the first half and the blow to the knee at the beginning of the second half limited him (his condition will be evaluated tomorrow. Some flashes of Al Horford (12 points and 10 rebounds), who at least for the first half tried to make life difficult for Giannis, a few blocks from Robert Williams III and too little from the others to keep up with the champions. The spectacular Celtics, masters of defense in the first round have left the place to an awkward and insecure team in the second: coach Udoka from now to Tuesday will have to figure out how to find his own. See also The Chivas lineup the last time 'Chicharito' Hernández played

the match – Milwaukee loses 7 balls in the first 9 ‘, but closes the first quarter with a 10-0 run at 27-24. Boston is in trouble with Tatum and Brown struggling, Giannis masterfully leads the Bucks involving his teammates and the champions arrive at the range 56-46 ahead, with Boston trembling when Smart comes out with a right shoulder injury. The soul of the Celtics is back on the pitch at the start of recovery and serves in Boston to stay in touch, despite Giannis trying several times to organize the Milwaukee escape. The last quarter begins with the guests ahead 78-70: Antetokounmpo raises the level again and the Celtics can’t hold up, swept away by the mvp of the last Finals. Giannis invents an unreal dunk with 6’18 from the end for 94-78 and the match, in fact, goes to archive.

Boston: Tatum 21 (2/9 of two, 4/9 of three, 5/8 free throws), Horford 12, Brown 12. Rebounds: Horford 10. Assists: Tatum 6, Smart 6

Milwaukee: Holiday 25 (7/15, 3/5, 6/6 tl), G. Antetokounmpo 24, Portis 15. Rebounds: G. Antetokounmpo 13. Assist: G. Antetokounmpo 12. See also Manchester City and Real Madrid: a game of maximum tension

May 1, 2022 (change May 2, 2022 | 00:04)

