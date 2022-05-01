claudia sheinbaumhead of government of the Mexico City, dedicated a few words for the Labor Day.

The statements of the capital president were developed through their official social networks.

He pointed out that the achievements for the workers are of the Fourth Transformation. He explained that this 2022 is a good year to celebrate the workers.

Sheinbaum listed some of what he said are the achievements of the fourth transformation on the subject of worked As the minimum salarytermination of outsourcing abuse.

Furthermore, he also said: trade union democracyimprovement in basification pensions of the teachersamong others.

Read more: Marches and protests for this Sunday, May 1 in CDMX

Formal employment increased in 2022

The Head of Government of the Mexico City stated that during the first trimester of the year, formal employment increased in the capital of the country.

He explained that it is a growth of the 3.2% during the first three months of the year compared to the previous year.

These figures were presented by the brunette within the framework of the Labor Day.