CD Tenerife visits the Anxo Carro this Sunday at 5:15 p.m. (Canarian time) with the aim of getting three points that will allow them to continue being in the playoff positions. Luis Miguel Ramis’ men are fourth with 63 points, six behind third-placed Real Valladolid.

After their return from Second Division B, the team from Tenerife has faced the Albivermello team eight times at the Anxo Carro, achieving three wins, four losses and a draw that meant the permanence in the Second Division of the blue and white team in the 2018 season/ 2019.

Last season, the team from Lugo won by two goals to nil, while in the 2019/2020 season, the Canarian team won with authority by one goal to four. The scorers that afternoon were Álex Bermejo and Filip Malbašić, both scoring two goals.

In the 17/18 season, Lugo beat Tenerife by the minimum, while in 16/17 Tenerife came out the winner by 1 goal to 3. Two defeats in the 2015/2016 seasons by 2 to 0 and by 1 to 0 in 2014/2015 were the results obtained by Tenerife in Lugo. On the other hand, the Canarian team won Anxo Carro by 1 goal to 3 in the 13/14 season.