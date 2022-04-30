As happens in all sporting competitions, including Formula 1, of course, the first challenges of a championship feature participants who make a smooth start, unlike others in full crisis of results. In the latter group, at least as regards the first four races of the 2022 season, among the most criticized is the Canadian from Williams Nicholas Latifi, never went beyond 16th place in the race. In addition, other missteps were added such as two accidents in the same weekend, in Jeddah, as well as a contact with compatriot Stroll in qualifying for the Australian GP.

Episodes and outcomes that have already created the first question marks on the future of the 26-year-old in the Grove team, moreover after the excellent performances of his teammate Alexander Albon, in points in Melbourne and 11th in Imola, in the last GP of Emilia-Romagna. Yet, the first to want to defend the work of the number 6 driver was the Williams team principal: Jost Got it.

The German manager, in fact, wanted to firmly support Latifi, also underlining the difficulties that emerged starting this season, especially as regards driving the new cars of 2022, made more complex than those of 2021 due to the new regulations: “Nicholas is able to drive very fast, and can do the same lap times as Alex if he’s in the right place, I’m sure. – commented Capito – the cars are a little harder and more complicated to drive than last year’s, and he he has to adapt and understand how they work. In any case, can enjoy the full team support. Of course, if he makes a couple of mistakes, the most important aspect is to regain self-confidence, but I am sure he will succeed, precisely because he knows he has the support of the whole team ”.