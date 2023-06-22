Iron Lungthe horror game set in a submarine and developed by David Szymanski, got a boost in the sales on Steam in correspondence with the tragedy of the Titan. The author of the game, however, said he was anything but satisfied with it.

“It all feels so wrong,” Szymanski commented in a post on Twitter in which he showed the sales trend and precisely the peak that occurred in correspondence with the news relating to the missing tourist submarine.

“I created Iron Lung to represent scariest thing i could imagineand knowing that people are in that situation right now horrifies me, even though it was a bad decision on their part,” added the developer.

As you know, the Titan should have ran out of oxygen precisely in these hours and therefore the chances that the crew will somehow be saved have become really remote.