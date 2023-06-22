Microsoft filed its findings in court in response to the US FTC’s request for a temporary injunction to block the Activision Blizzard acquisition. Some interesting details are emerging from the documents, such as that the company intends to publish in the future on PlayStation and Nintendo consoles many ZeniMax gamesthe parent company of Bethesda, id Software, MachinneGames, Tango Gameworks, Arkane Studios and RoundHouse.

As reported by Stephen Totilo of Axios and by Florian Muller, in the document Microsoft explains that Redfall and Starfield are exclusive Xbox consoles as it deems it “necessary to offer some exclusive content”, but that apparently this will not necessarily apply to future productions, in what foresees that “several other” titles will also arrive on PlayStation and Nintendo platforms.

After the acquisition of ZeniMax and its subsidiaries, Phil Spencer had declared that only “some” of the new games produced by these studios would also arrive on platforms outside the Xbox ecosystem.

For example, both Ghostwire Tokyo and Deathloop they also arrived on PS5, thus honoring the agreements made between Sony and Bethesda before the acquisition. Similarly, the PS5 and PS4 versions of The Elder Scroll Online continue to be supported.

However, after the launch of Hi-Fi Rush and the confirmation that both Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 will be Xbox exclusives, many have come to the conclusion that it will be the same for all the next ZeniMax productions.

Clearly at the moment it is difficult which games will also arrive on PlayStation and Nintendo. Among these perhaps there will also be Quake 2 Remastered, spotted just a few hours ago in the database of the South Korean rating boar.