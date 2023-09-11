The model Irma Miranda won in ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’ this Sunday in the grand final and she wins a trophy and a million pesos in cash: “I’m shocked…!” she commented when she heard her name, because she didn’t expect to be the winner.

In several media it was leaked that Eduardo Capetillo would win ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’, but it was not like that and Irma Miranda is the total and absolute winner of the most famous cooking reality show in Mexico.

“I am very happy, I am going to continue cooking with all my heart and I will do it with great pleasure,” Irma also said when she declared herself the winner of first place in ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’.

Irma Miranda’s reaction upon hearing that she won ‘MasterChef Celebrity México’. Image capture video

Irma Miranda She titled her final dish ‘Flor de elote’, explaining that she made it with vanilla, eggs and she cooked the corn. “Ideal cream, I love the consistency and it is a clear balance of sweetness, it invites you to continue cooking. It is a worthy ending,” said Chef Zahie.

‘Without so much fuss’, Eduardo Capetillo Gaytán’s dish. Image capture

Eduardo Capetillo cooked for the grand final ‘Without so much roll’, which was to the taste of the judges. Adrián tells him that it is very good “the type of bread with which I want to go home and have a snack with a coffee, a 10 in terms of execution and flavor.”

Judge Poncho told Eduardo Capetillo about his proposal: “I share what my colleagues (judges) say, I eat 40, you made a great loaf.”

Irma Miranda’s dish with which she participated in the final of ‘MasterChef Celebrity México’. Image capture video

“I embarked on an adventure four months ago without knowing how it would end. I lost my fear of desserts. I took away experiences and great teachers,” said Capetillo.

Francisco Palencia presents his dish to the judges in the final of ‘MasterChef Celebrity México’. Image capture

Francisco Palencia, For his part, who was part of the three finalists, prepared ‘Fig Cake’. Chef Zahie told him: “I like how you played with the mamey and the texture of the cheese. Contained sweetness, dessert worthy of the best restaurant, incredible play of colors.”

Eduardo, Irma and Francisco wait for the final result. Image Capture

In the final of ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’ The participants of this Tv Azteca reality show, 2023 edition, were present, which was hosted on this occasion by Claudia Lizaldi.

