From: Christian Germans

“Net timid, not discouraged”: Markus Söder wants to push his party forward. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

The CSU still slips below the last Söder result. Dent or sink? The party is throwing its support behind its leader four weeks before election day, but is very concerned about the next poll tomorrow.

Munich – “Legendary” is booming from the speakers, and Markus Söder likes it. He swings his clenched fist to the beat as he enters the hall. On stage he sticks his thumb in the air, nods approvingly, the music plays for minutes. “Legendary” – this is how the Junge Union welcomes the CSU chairman to his speech at the state assembly in Bayreuth. “We will show everyone,” says the US song.

It sounds like struggle – and defiance. The situation is anything but legendary. In the surveys, the CSU has fallen to 36 percent, i.e. below the historic low that Söder reached in 2018 with 37.2 percent, which was a whopping minus ten points at the time. Berlin’s powerlessness, Aiwanger quarrels in Bavaria, all of this while postal voting has started – all gestures in the party are being closely monitored. The signal from the JU, which at least nominally plays a major role in the CSU with 20,000 people: solidarity – cheers and shouts of “Söder-olé”, plus a 100-meter-long hurray banner.

Concerns about a slap in the Bavarian election are growing in the CSU

If things go well for Söder, that will set the tone for the coming weeks. Concerns about an election slap are growing in the CSU. For many, 40 percent was the benchmark for the boss, while for his supporters it was at least 37, and now he is below that. The less said about it, the more legendary he is cheered on, the better for him.

So far it looks as if support could hold until election day on October 8th. The CSU, as brutal as it can get rid of its leadership after elections, is also good at clicking its heels together beforehand. It is striking how potential critics discipline themselves. The JU, which made a decisive contribution to Seehofer’s downfall in 2017 and always has a few Grantlers ready in its own ranks, has zero nuances about Söder. The fact that JU boss Christian Doleschal was re-elected with only 88 percent in Bayreuth at the weekend is due to minor internal personnel issues.

Söder’s arch-enemy Horst Seehofer is coming out of retirement

After the decision a week ago not to fire Aiwanger in the leaflet affair, critics held back. After a few minutes, State Parliament President Ilse Aigner (who doesn’t dare go anywhere near Aiwanger) sent a text message praising the decision. The former party leaders Theo Waigel and Erwin Huber wrote an essay praising the decision and reprimanding Aiwanger (“incomprehensible mistake”). Party vice-president Manfred Weber argues similarly. He no longer publicly says that he considers Söder’s early commitment to a coalition with the Free Voters to be wrong.

And: Even arch-enemy Horst Seehofer himself speaks out again from retirement, almost without direct criticism of Söder. In the Mirrorinterview at the weekend he only hints at differences in style. “In my time, these things, photos and Internet discussions and cookbooks, didn’t play a role.” But he doesn’t get involved in jokes about the election campaign slogan (“Our country in good hands”). “My God, everyone has their style, their topics,” is all Seehofer says. Back then, Erwin Huber “constantly spat in his soup,” and he doesn’t repeat that with Söder.

CSU is nervously waiting for the next survey before the Bavaria election

How long does the peace last? In his JU speech, Söder spoke of a “fever curve” in the surveys and admitted that it had been “turbulent weeks”. Some are “displeased and frustrated.” On October 8th it’s not about the future of one Bavarian, but of all 13 million. “Don’t be timid, don’t be discouraged,” he asks his fellow campaigners.

Söder has two important milestones ahead of him in September. Tomorrow the BR “Bayerntrend” comes. Four months ago the CSU had 39 percent. 55 percent were satisfied with Söder’s personal work. The CSU party conference will take place in Munich on September 23rd. Just one day (for cost reasons), but with Friedrich Merz’s appearance and the new election of the entire party executive committee. Söder will also be available for election.

It is unlikely that he will suffer a setback, less than the 87.6 percent from last time. The JU’s “Legendary” lyrics are more likely to be used again. “We will be legends,” it is said: “We can no longer turn back.” (Christian Deutschländer)