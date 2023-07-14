The Minister for Equality, Irene Montero, has broken her silence in the campaign this Friday. But not in an act of Sumar, the brand in which his party, Podemos, participates, nor in one of the commons, which are also integrated into Yolanda Díaz’s coalition, but has been seen in one of the Esquerra Republicana Government .

She has participated in a colloquium entitled ‘Let’s defend feminist rights’, organized by the Catalan government, but which has become an ERC campaign event, with a large presence of republican leaders, who have supported the minister. “This is not the time to veto people,” said the Minister of Equality and Feminism of the Generalitat, Tania Verge.

Montero has assured that it is time to “not shut up” and has advocated maintaining the current government coalition and the “plurinational” majority in order to continue advancing in rights. “Protecting the coalition, protecting the multinational investiture majority and protecting feminism are democratic tasks of the first order,” she stated. In his opinion, political violence is a tool of the “reactionary” right that seeks to curb rights. He tries to “leave political leaders alone” and break alliances between women: “It is a strategy to curb rights, it makes us doubt ourselves,” she warned.

Montero was “vetoed” from the Sumar lists, according to her own definition, denied by Yolanda Díaz, and to date she has not campaigned for the candidacy of the Vice President of the Government and Minister of Labor. She has kept a low profile, but this Friday she has reappeared in Barcelona, ​​along with ERC leaders, who have supported her the most publicly outside her party. Ruffian published an article censuring her exclusion from her lists. Thank you Gabriel. Very proud of the multinational and feminist alliances that we have built, and that continue to be essential to conquer rights,” replied the Minister of Equality. Rufián has taken advantage of the struggle between Podemos and Sumar to try to fish in the fishing ground of the commons, in the Catalan sector most favorable to Montero and Iglesias. »Irene Montero has not been banned, Irene Montero has been sold. They have sold her for the promise of a salvation that will not come, “said the Republican spokesman.

The confrontation between Díaz and Rufián is public, after ERC voted against the labor reform, which the Government carried out in extremis due to the error of a PP deputy. The Esquerra spokesman is basing his campaign, in part, on attacking Yolanda Díaz. And in defending Irene Montero, as he did on Thursday in the debate to seven on RTVE. He defended her on account of criticism for the law of ‘only yes is yes’.

Esquerra is charging against Sumar. Days ago, Gabriel Rufián said that he was more afraid of Yolanda Díaz than Santiago Abascal. Oriol Junqueras insisted on poisoned darts, accusing Sumar of having a “light” commitment against the extreme right. The Republicans also criticize Yolanda Díaz, who has distanced herself from sovereignty, by dismissing the possibility of a referendum.