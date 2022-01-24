The source said: “3 soldiers were killed when an explosive device exploded targeting a military vehicle (Hummer) on the outskirts of Daquq district,” located to the south of the city of Kirkuk.

The explosion, which occurred on Monday morning, and no party has claimed responsibility for it, also wounded a fourth soldier, according to the source.

The attack comes days after 11 soldiers were killed in an attack on an Iraqi army headquarters attributed to ISIS at dawn Friday in Diyala province, northeast of Baghdad, a Diyala military official told AFP, in one of the deadliest attacks in weeks.

Iraq declared in late 2017 its victory over ISIS after expelling the militants from all the major cities they seized in 2014, while the organization’s leader was killed in 2019.

Since then, ISIS attacks in cities have decreased significantly, but Iraqi forces are still chasing sleeper cells in mountainous areas and in the desert.