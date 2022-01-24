Future interest rates operate closer to adjustments this Monday, 24, but with an upward bias, showing limited market reaction to President Jair Bolsonaro’s veto on the 2022 Budget, to caution abroad before the monetary policy decision on Wednesday. fair (26) and in the midst of the discussion about fuel price reductions without tax compensation. At 9:20 am, the interbank deposit agreement rate for January 2027 rose to 11.35%, from 11.30% in the previous adjustment. The DI for January 2025 was 11.22%, from 11.18%, and the one for January 2023 was 11.91%, from 11.88% in Friday’s adjustment.

The post Future Interest Rates Slightly Up, With Reaction to Abroad and Fiscal Concerns appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Future #interest #rates #slightly #increased #reaction #fiscal #concern #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO