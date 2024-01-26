Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Iraq announced its readiness to take over the security file in the country after the withdrawal of international coalition forces, amid welcoming the agreement of Iraq and the United States to announce the start of the work of the Supreme Military Committee to schedule this withdrawal. Iraqi Defense Minister Thabet Al-Abbasi confirmed that the armed forces are fully prepared for the withdrawal of international coalition forces and to take full control of the security file in the country.

He added in a statement: “The Iraqi-American Supreme Military Committee will resume, in the coming days, its dialogue with the international coalition countries after the issuance of special orders in this regard by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.”

He added: “The timing of the coalition forces’ withdrawal will be determined and joint cooperation relations will be built between Iraq, the United States, and the coalition countries in various political, economic, cultural, security, and military fields, consistent with the vision of the Iraqi government.”