Ahmed Atef (Beirut, Cairo)

Former Lebanese ministers and political analysts called for a bold rescue plan that would rebuild the economy with international support and take structural steps, in light of expectations of recovery and a high growth rate, despite the confusion of the internal political situation.

Lebanese political analyst Yahya Mouloud considered that matters are still in their complex economic and living context, as the crisis lies in the financial vision and governance for 30 years, pointing out that what is happening now is nothing but the result of the continued failure to determine the direction of the economy and exploit Lebanon’s differential advantages.

Mouloud said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the current stability in the exchange rate is achieved through budget tricks and in coordination with the Central Bank in order to delude people into economic stability, while salaries and wages have not been adjusted in proportion to the required standard of living. Therefore, the economic crisis It will continue in light of the existence of this ruling class and the crises it raises to achieve personal benefits. The annual report of the United Nations revealed that the Lebanese economy may return to growth by 1.7% during the current year, with the percentage rising to 3.8% next year, while the World Bank deliberately withheld its forecasts of Lebanon’s economic indicators due to the internal political situation.

For his part, the Lebanese political economy expert and former minister, Adel Afiouni, revealed that the Lebanese gross domestic product has collapsed since 2019 from 54 billion dollars to less than 22 billion in 2022, that is, a massive contraction of 60%, which led to the impoverishment of a large percentage of the Lebanese, considering The per capita GDP fell to less than 4 thousand dollars annually and returned to its level at the beginning of the 1990s, in other words, the Lebanese people went back 30 years.

Afiouni explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the expected growth rate for next year indicates that the economic deterioration has finally stopped, but the rate is still weak and low in a country that has been subjected to a collapse of this magnitude.

He pointed out that Lebanon is still suffering from financial collapse and faltering, and no progress has yet been made in any agreement with creditors or with the IMF, and the banking sector and the Central Bank are still in trouble as well, and the restructuring of the banks and the Central Bank has not yet been completed, and there is no financing for projects, and deposits are seized and no There is no solution to it yet, so the weak growth does not reflect an improvement in the economy’s infrastructure, nor reforms, nor is it based on a government rescue plan as it should be, but rather growth that depends exclusively on private sector initiatives.

The former minister stressed that there is no alternative to a bold rescue plan that rebuilds the Lebanese economy on solid foundations, with the support of the IMF and international institutions, restructures public debt, rationalizes public finances, restructures the central bank and commercial banks, addresses the deposits and savings crisis, and stimulates productive sectors.