“Al-Hout” prison is the only one in the country where the death penalty is carried out, after the approval of the President of the Republic, according to a security source told “AFP”, who preferred to remain anonymous.

The source explained that “one of the executed residents of Dhi Qar participated in a bombing in Nasiriyah in August 2013”, killing at least 3 people, and “the other participated in an explosion in Karbala governorate.”

A second security source confirmed the executions, noting that the three were convicted of “terrorism”.

Since Iraq declared its “victory” over ISIS in 2017, Iraqi courts have issued hundreds of death sentences against members of the organization.

This is the fifth execution carried out this year, bringing the number of those executed in Iraq since the beginning of 2021 to 17, according to an AFP count.