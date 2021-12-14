Through a tweet, available inside this news, Nintendo has announced the date of the new Indie World event for December 2021, a live of about 20 minutes in which new information will be presented on the indie games coming to the console. In all likelihood, this will be the last live broadcast for 2021, which still ends as a positive year for the company.

In fact, during the month of November Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console, going even more to outperform the competition from Sony and Microsoft, with their consoles being very hard to find. Now comes the news of the arrival of a new live dedicated to the world of indies, with 20 minutes of news and announcements.

Nintendo has indeed announced that on tomorrow 15 December starting at 6 pm, Italian time, Indie World will start, the famous live dedicated to the world of independent games that will soon arrive on the Switch console. The duration will be around 20 minutes, during which you can expect tons of new announcements, new titles for 2022 and even games released throughout the day.

The company in fact has always had the opportunity to use these opportunities to be able to release games at the end of the live broadcast, so that fans and spectators have the opportunity to immediately try a work they have just seen. We do not yet know which or how many titles will be present, but the wait is very little.

A new #IndieWorld will air at 18:00 on 15/12! Tune in to find out about 20 minutes of new information on upcoming indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch. Watch the live here tomorrow: https://t.co/H45YK3BMhX pic.twitter.com/IB28QmMdF0 – Nintendo Italy (@NintendoItalia) December 14, 2021

On the official page of YouTube The video of the live Nintendo Indie World is already available, of which we remind you that the date will be tomorrow 15 December 2021, with an appointment set at 18, Italian time. The event will last just over 20 minutes, during which new titles arriving on Nintendo Switch consoles will be unveiled.

To know what awaits us, we just have to wait a little over 24 hours, with what is most likely the last Nintendo direct for the year 2021.