Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Yesterday, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad al-Sudani affirmed Baghdad’s keenness to “build regional and international partnerships that contribute to the national economic development of brotherly and friendly countries and work to face challenges and consolidate security and stability in the region.”

The media office of the Iraqi prime minister stated in a statement that this came during a phone call by Al-Sudani with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, where they discussed bilateral relations between their two countries and ways to enhance them. The statement quoted the Turkish president as confirming his keenness to expand cooperation with Iraq, expressing the readiness of Ankara and Turkish companies to work in the “Iraqi development road project” in a way that supports exchange and communication between the two countries and serves the peoples of the region.

In terms of security, the Iraqi Intelligence Service announced the arrest of a former official in the terrorist organization “ISIS” in Sulaymaniyah Governorate, who fled to Syria in 2017 and infiltrated into Iraq this year.

And the “ISIS” official was a “judge” for the terrorist organization, and he also led the organization’s elements in the “Makhmur Mountains” and Sharqat and in parts of Salah al-Din Governorate.